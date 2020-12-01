A hunter not wearing blaze orange was shot and killed by another hunter last week, who believed the movement had come from a deer, reports Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel.
The deceased was identified as Lukas R. Dudley, age 28, of Bemidji.
Dudley was reportedly deer hunting Nov. 25, on or near the Red Lake Reservation boundary, east of Irvine Avenue near Puposky when he was shot by Rain Stately, 33, of Redby. Stately and Dudley, reportedly were not hunting together, said the report.
The report said that Stately, near dusk, observed movement of what he thought was a deer and fired one round from his rifle. When he discovered Dudley, he immediately called 911 and is cooperating with the investigation. Dudley was found not to be wearing typical blaze orange or other high-visibility clothing.
The report said the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 7:15 p.m. from the FBI and Red Lake Tribal Police that they were investigating a hunting related fatality that occurred. The report said during the course of the investigation, it was discovered the location of the incident may not have occurred within the Red Lake Reservation.
The investigation also involves the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Enforcement.
No other information about the incident is available at this time.