COVID-19 updated

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing financial assistance for COVID 19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan.  20, 2020, it said in an announcement, notes Willi Kostiuk, Emergency Management Coordinator, Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office.

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must  meet these conditions: 

  • The death must have occurred in the United  States, including the U.S. territories, and the  District of Columbia. 
  • The death certificate must indicate the death  was attributed to or caused by COVID-19.
  • The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen  national or qualified alien who incurred funeral  expenses after January 20, 2020. 
  • There is no requirement for the deceased  person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen  national or qualified alien.

Have the following information before contacting FEMA to apply:  

  • Your name, social security number, date of birth, mailing address and contact phone numbers.
  • The name, social security number and date of birth for each deceased individual.
  • The location or address where the deceased individual passed away. 
  • Documentation and receipts for any assistance already received from other sources, including burial or  funeral insurance, donations, voluntary agencies, other government programs or non-profit organizations.
  • If you and another person both incurred funeral expenses for the same deceased individual(s), you can  also provide that person as a co-applicant — include their name, social security number and date of birth  on the application.

Call FEMA’s COVID-19  Funeral Assistance Helpline at 1-844-684-6333  (TTY: 800-462-7585)  from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET,  Monday – Friday and begin the  application process. 

For fastest service following your application, you can begin submitting  documentation online through Disasterassistance.gov, by fax 855-261-3452.  

Documents may also be mailed to: COVID-19 Funeral Assistance  P.O. Box 10001 Hyattsville, MD 20782 

You can also go online at  FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq.  Information is provided in several  languages both by telephone and  the website.

