The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing financial assistance for COVID 19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, it said in an announcement, notes Willi Kostiuk, Emergency Management Coordinator, Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office.
To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:
- The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
- The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to or caused by COVID-19.
- The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.
- There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.
Have the following information before contacting FEMA to apply:
- Your name, social security number, date of birth, mailing address and contact phone numbers.
- The name, social security number and date of birth for each deceased individual.
- The location or address where the deceased individual passed away.
- Documentation and receipts for any assistance already received from other sources, including burial or funeral insurance, donations, voluntary agencies, other government programs or non-profit organizations.
- If you and another person both incurred funeral expenses for the same deceased individual(s), you can also provide that person as a co-applicant — include their name, social security number and date of birth on the application.
Call FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 1-844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday – Friday and begin the application process.
For fastest service following your application, you can begin submitting documentation online through Disasterassistance.gov, by fax 855-261-3452.
Documents may also be mailed to: COVID-19 Funeral Assistance P.O. Box 10001 Hyattsville, MD 20782
You can also go online at FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq. Information is provided in several languages both by telephone and the website.