Plans for the Falls High School graduation ceremony were announced by the district’s superintendent this week.
The event is set for 3 p.m. May 31 in the FHS student parking lot, located to the north of Bronco Arena.
Superintendent Kevin Grover said the set up will mimic a drive-in theater style.
“We’ve made a decision on what we can safely pull off... Each family will have an assigned parking spot for one vehicle,” he said. “Family will not be allowed out of the vehicle, the ceremony will be observed from inside the vehicle and we encourage immediate family only.”
Graduates will have caps, gowns, masks, and gloves and have a chair sitting outside of their vehicle to sit on for the ceremony. The ceremony will feature student speakers, staff speeches, presentation of honor pins, and presentation of diplomas.
“We’re trying to be as normal as possible,” Grover said. “It will take a little longer because we’ll have each student come up individually... they won’t shake hands.”
The parking lot will allow for safe social distancing for students, who will be provided with masks and gloves for personal protection. Grover said there are about 90 graduates and the lot fits 200-250 cars, which will be spaced out every other car.
“We’re doing the best we can,” he said. “We’ll be very adamant that people will not be allowed out of their vehicles other than graduates.”
In addition, the plan includes having the radio station live broadcast the event so that people in their vehicles can hear the ceremony. Grover said there will also be a live Facebook feed of the event and he is working to see if there can be live coverage by KCCTV.
“Complete details are being worked out and more information will be coming as details are finalized,” he said. “We think this is very doable and will be able to provide somewhat of the ceremony graduates typically get.”