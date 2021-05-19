International Falls and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire on Frank's Island, Black Bay of Rainy Lake.
A Falls Fire Department spokesperson said the crews were on the scene for about 4 ½ hours extinguishing fire driven by high winds into extremely dry trees and brush.
It was reported in a 911 call by a nearby boater, who saw smoke.
About three or four acres on the island burned.
The fire hopped to mainland, where about 1/4 acre was burned, but quickly extinguished.
No injuries were were reported; the island had no structures or people on it.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
The department used the fire boat, owned by the Rural Fire Protection Association, in the effort, as well as other boats.