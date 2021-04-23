A fire that destroyed a hayshed and damaged a garage Thursday should serve as a reminder that fires in dry conditions can get away more quickly than people may think.
The buildings on the Van Lynn Road, or County Road 24, caught fire from a quickly moving grass fire caused by a campfire, reported International Falls Fire Chief Adam Mannausau Friday.
"The property owners and neighbors were very lucky," Mannausau said. "With the conditions of the day, this could have gotten a lot worse very quickly."
He said an old hay shed was destroyed, and flames also impinged on the garage, damaging the siding and an exterior wall. The house was unaffected.
The fire danger rating from the Department of Natural Resources was high Thursday, with weather conditions creating dangerous fire conditions
"We urge people to use extreme caution when these conditions exist, preferably not burning at all," Mannausau said. He asked people to stay aware of the current fire conditions and, if in doubt to check recommendations from the Minnesota DNR, accessible at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/questions.html
Meanwhile, Mannausau said a firefighter was transported from the scene to Rainy Lake Medical Center where they were evaluated, treated and released.