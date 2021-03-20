Koochiching County is among several counties listed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today as having high fire danger. High winds, warm temperatures, sun and little snow has dried Borderland vegetation.
Fire danger high in Koochiching County
Laurel Beager
