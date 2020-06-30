The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's State Fire Marshal Division, SFMD, and Minnesota firefighters are bracing for an uptick in fireworks injuries and property damage as people put on their own fireworks celebrations following the cancellation of many public shows due to COVID-19.
Minnesota State Fire Marshal Jim Smith is asking Minnesotans to find safe and creative alternatives for celebrating Independence Day to prevent injuries and help reduce the strain on first responders and emergency rooms.
“The past few months have been stressful for us all and we know people want to celebrate the Fourth of July. But fireworks are dangerous and unpredictable. We need Minnesotans to be safe, not sorry. Let’s not place further burdens on first responders and emergency room staff still working tirelessly to deal with COVID-19.”
Flying or exploding fireworks are illegal in Minnesota, but legal fireworks like sparklers — which can burn at up to 1,200 degrees — can be just as dangerous and cause injury.
“When adults put fun before safety, kids end up getting hurt,” Smith said. “Fireworks can cause devastating injuries in an instant.”
Last year in Minnesota, 59 people ended up in hospitals with fireworks injuries — 43 percent of them age 19 and under. Kids age 9 and under accounted for 16 percent of fireworks injuries in 2019, many of which were caused by sparklers. The SFMD estimates many more injuries are likely unaccounted for because people treat them at home.
Hennepin Healthcare Burn Center Dr. Ryan Fey said fireworks can cause devastating injuries not only due to burns but also other traumatic injuries from explosive force.
“This can result in severe permanent disability ranging from loss of hands, eyes, or large wounds,” Fey said. “Without question, these are preventable injuries.”
Fire officials are also concerned about property damage. Fireworks caused $190,351 in damage to homes and other structures in Minnesota last June and July.
There are few safe and legal spots to use fireworks in densely populated urban areas. Remember, state law only permits fireworks to be used on private property — not streets, alleys, parks or school or government property.
Chalk one up
The SFMD is encouraging families to decorate their driveways and sidewalks with colorful chalk art as an alternative to lighting fireworks. The SFMD has shared some examples on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
What’s legal?
Examples of legal fireworks:
- Wire or wood sparklers
- Smoke devices
- Snappers and drop-caps
Examples of illegal fireworks:
- Sky rockets
- Bottle rockets
- Roman candles
See the SFMD’s complete list of legal and illegal fireworks in Minnesota.