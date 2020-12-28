Sandra Long, 79, died and her daughter, Crystal Long, 58, was seriously injured in fire Saturday at County Road 2 residence.
Firefighters at 9:30 a.m. responded, and found in the driveway Crystal Long, who told them another person was in the house but initial attempts to enter failed because of the fire's smoke.
Firefighters located Sandra Long, and life saving measures were initiated. She was transported by ambulance to Rainy Lake Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.
Crystal Long was also taken by ambulance to RLMC, and was later transported by air to another medical facility for treatment of serious injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Koochiching County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office.