St. Louis County has now seen its first death attributed to COVID-19.
The Minnesota Department of Health confirms one death - a man in his early 70s. St. Louis County is aware of additional deaths that are under investigation and, if confirmed, would likely be reported tomorrow.
Additionally, five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed for St. Louis County. They include four women ranging in age from mid 70s to mid 80s, and one man in his mid 80s. Some of these cases are connected to St. Ann's Residence in Duluth.
The new cases bring the total number for St. Louis County to 33.
"This is a very somber day for us," said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health division director. "To a certain extent, we knew we likely would see deaths from COVID-19 here, but it is still heartbreaking to have it confirmed, and our best wishes go to the loved ones of these people.
"This continues to be a fluid situation," Westbrook added, "And we are all doing our best to ensure accurate information is provided to the public as we continue to address the very real needs to protect people in our community."
St. Louis County announced Wednesday that there is evidence of community transmission of the virus within the county, and continues to remind people to actively do those things that can reduce the spread and protect our most vulnerable people:
Obey the Governor's executive orders to stay at home, and practice social distancing if you do need to go out for groceries or other essential travel
- Stay home and avoid even essential travel if sick
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow
- Avoid touching mouth and face
- Practice general good health behaviors, including staying hydrated and well-rested
Anyone with clinical questions about the COVID-19 virus, such as identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed, can call Essentia Health at 1-833-494-0836; or St. Luke's at 218-249-4200. Non-clinical questions, such as preventative steps to take or anything travel-related, can be directed to the St. Louis County Public Health information line at 218-625-3600 or the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-3920.
People also can visit stlouiscountymn.gov/covid19 for the latest information, including a new daily snapshot of the COVID-19 situation specific to St. Louis County. The web page also includes links to community and business resource guides, plus links to trusted information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), World Health Organization (WHO) and more.