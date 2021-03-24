Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings effective immediately until sunset on Saturday to honor the 10 victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated in Boulder, Co., on Monday.
“The mass shooting in Boulder, Co., is heartbreaking and devastating to the Boulder community and the rest of our nation,” said Walz. “We mourn the loss of the victims of this senseless act of violence, and the pain we experience as a nation is only amplified for the friends and families of the victims. Minnesota joins states across the nation to remember and honor the victims whose lives were lost.”
“My heart is with the city of Boulder as they mourn the loss of ten people in a mass shooting,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Everyone deserves to be safe in their homes, schools, workplaces, and public spaces. It is long past time for leaders at all levels to show courage and take action.”
Minnesota joins states across the nation, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, to remember, mourn, and honor the lives lost. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.