In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in Minnesota until sunset on Sunday, to honor the eight lives lost to gun violence in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday.
“The president of the United States of America has ordered that the flags be flown at half-staff to remember and honor the service of the victims of the senseless attacks in San Jose,” reads the proclamation issued by Walz. “Minnesota joins states across the nation to remember, honor, and mourn the victims whose lives were lost.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.