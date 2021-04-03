All Minnesota flags are to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota effective immediately until sunset on Tuesday, to honor the victims of the attack on the United States Capitol Friday, ordered Gov. Tim Walz.
Included in the recognition is William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the United States Capitol Police.
Minnesota joins states across the nation, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, to remember, mourn, and honor the victims of the attack. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.