Gov. Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today.
The flags are also half-staff until sunset through Tuesday to mourn the eight victims of the senseless act of violence perpetrated in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
He has directed flags to fly at half-staff on the 19th of every month to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.
“Over 7,000 Minnesotans have died due to COVID-19. As we grapple with the incredible scale of this loss, we must remember that each life taken represents more than just a number. These Minnesotans were our neighbors, friends, mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, husbands, and wives,” said Governor Walz. “On this day, I encourage Minnesotans to lower their flags to remember and honor the lives lost.”
“Even as the vaccine begins to save lives, thousands of families are mourning loved ones lost to COVID-19,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “More and more Minnesotans are getting the call that a vaccine is available for them. Answer that call. We must continue to take steps to keep each other safe and prevent the spread of this deadly virus.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.