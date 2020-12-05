Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed Monday, Dec. 7, as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in Minnesota, in honor of the 79th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the more than 2,400 service members and civilians who lost their lives that day.
“On the 79th anniversary, we lower our flags in honor and remembrance of the Americans killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941,” said Walz. “We recognize the incredible courage and perseverance of our service members and civilians who sacrificed their lives while protecting the freedoms of the American people.”
Walz has ordered all U.S. flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset on Monday, in honor and remembrance of those who served and died during the attack on Pearl Harbor and those who sacrificed their lives for our liberty and freedom during World War II.