Gov. Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 19, 2021. He has directed flags to fly at half- staff on the 19th of every month to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.
“While Minnesota may be on the path toward getting back to normal, we must not forget those who can’t be with us to see it happening. Over 7,000 of our family members and friends have died due to this pandemic,” said Governor Walz. “On this day, I encourage Minnesotans to come together by lowering their flags to honor and remember all of those who have lost their lives and support all of those grieving.”
“Even though over 3 million Minnesotans have taken the vaccine, we can’t forget the families who have suffered and continue to endure unimaginable loss due to COVID-19,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We must each do our part to continue to keep each other safe and support one another as we rebuild our communities.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.