The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County now at 74 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths. The local number remains unchanged for four days straight.
Minnesota
Statewide numbers for today include:
- 58,640 total positive cases, cumulative
- 867 newly reported cases
- 7 newly reported deaths
- 1,105,094 approximate number of completed tests
- 51,604 patients no longer needing isolation
- 1,636 deaths
The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.