The Town of Fort Frances Emergency Management Control Group met today at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are still actively monitoring the situation and will be continuing to regularly meet to ensure that the community is provided with appropriate and timely updates," said a news release. "With this stated, given the latest developments that have occurred locally and within Northwestern Ontario, The Town of Fort Frances is implementing the following actions with a focus on maintaining operational continuity of essential services during this period."
- All Town Facilities are CLOSED to the General Public until further notice. However, we will be reassessing this on a regular basis.
- The Town will continue to maintain all essential services.
- Residents wishing to communicate with Town Staff, please call 274-5323 (8:30am – 4:30pm – Monday to Friday).
- Residents wishing to make payments, can use online services or drop off their payments in the drop box located at the front entrance of the Civic Centre.
The town is still encouraging residents who have concerns regarding COVID-19 to contact the Northwestern Health Unit at 1-807-468-7109 or Telehealth Ontario 1-866-797-0000 to receive assistance. Those seeking for more information are advised to visit the Northwestern Health Unit, and the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care websites.
Town officials are strongly encouraging residents to continue to follow all recommendations provided to them by our public health professionals and practice the following:
- Wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly and often.
- Following cough and sneeze etiquette.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Practice social distancing as much as possible.