A Fort Frances nurse has been charged with second-degree murder four years after a suspicious death and theft at a medical facility in Fort Frances.
The Ontario Provincial Police Tuesday reported the arrest of Lindsey Coyle, 34, who has been charged in connection with the Jan. 14, 2015, death of Hermina Fletcher, who died at La Verendrye Hospital while under Coyle's care.
In addition to second-degree murder and theft, Coyle is charged with criminal negligence causing death, breach of trust, and document forgery.
Coyle will be held in custody pending a bail hearing.
The arrest and charges stem follow a lengthy investigation by members of the Rainy River District OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of Detective Staff Sgt. Kevin Veillieux of the Criminal Investigation Branch.