Four people were arrested Wednesday afternoon and remain in custody today in connection with a burglary at a residence in International Falls.
Falls Police Capt. Mike Kostiuk said Falls police officers, with assistance from Koochiching County Sheriff's Office deputies, were called at 4 p.m. Wednesday to a disturbance at a residence on First Avenue West.
Upon investigation, the following people were taken into custody and are expected to appear today in Koochiching County District Court:
- Christina Marie Barnett, 27, was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary and assault;
- Timothy Boyd Ehlert, 34, was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary and assault;
- Douglas Ross Ramsey, 39, was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary;
- Andrew Paul Kemptner, 24, was arrested for violating an order for protection.
Kostiuk said the four people were arrested after it was discovered they had entered the residence and possibly assaulted the resident.
One of the suspects had what appeared to be a Taser, he said. No officers were injured during the arrest.
The suspects, who he said have no prior criminal history, were known to the victim, he said.