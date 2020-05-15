The fourth case COVID-19 was reported in Koochiching County today by the county health department.
The first case reported April 1 has recovered. The second and third cases were reported earlier this week and did not require hospitalization.
With increased positive cases and transmission within the county you may be identified and notified by MDH that you were a close contact of a positive case. Follow these instructions for at least 14 days after the last day you were in close contact with the person who has COVID-19.
1. Separate yourself from others
2. Stay home. If you need medical care, it is important that you follow the instructions below. Do not go to work, school, or any other place outside the home.
3. Stay away from people who are high-risk for getting very sick from COVID-19, including people 65 and older, those living in long-term care facilities, and people with health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, liver
disease, severe obesity, and those who have weakened immune systems.
4. If you become sick, separate yourself from other people in your home. As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Use a separate bathroom, if available.
5. Do not use public transportation, ride-sharing (such as Uber or Lyft), or taxis.
6. If you become sick, wear a facemask if you need to be around other people, and cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Wash hands thoroughly.
7. Avoid sharing personal household items. Do not share food, dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people in your home. After using these items, wash them thoroughly with soap and water.
8. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
9. Monitor your symptoms, If you develop symptoms, separate yourself from others and follow public health recommendations for staying at home when symptomatic
If you have questions, MDH has a COVID-19 hotline (651) 201-3920
Accurate and reliable information can be found at: