Next week, anyone with or without symptoms may get a free COVID-19 in the Bemidji.
It is a part of a program through the Minnesota Department of Health with local public health officials to give people a chance to get a COVID-19 test if they would like to get tested.
Over the next several weeks there will be testing opportunities in multiple communities around the state, including in Bemidji Tuesday through Thursday at the Bemidji Armory, 1430 23rd St. NW.
Testing is free, available to anyone who feels they need to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance.
Details of the testing in Bemidji:
- Noon to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday
- Bemidji Armory, 1430 23rd St. NW., Bemidji, Minn.
To avoid long lines, those wish to get tested are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. Visit https://www.primarybio.com/r/bemidji for more information and to sign up for an appointment.
Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.
“Testing uncovers positive cases earlier,” Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht said. “The test results will provide important data about the degree of spread in our area and help to guide efforts to combat COVID-19 and protect those who are most vulnerable to serious complications.”
“Many who contract COVID-19 may experience mild or even no symptoms, but some suffer life-threatening complications,” Beltrami County Public Health Division Director Cynthia Borgen said. “All who contract the virus are contagious. Getting a test helps people know they if they have contracted COVID-19 so they are informed and can protect those they are close to who might be most vulnerable to serious complications. This is a proven strategy for fighting spread of a virus like COVID-19.”
You can see more information about statewide community testing opportunities here: https://www.health.state.mn.us/news/pressrel/2020/covid091720.html.