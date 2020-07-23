The Minnesota Department of Health and St. Louis County Public Health are partnering to offer free COVID-19 tests for anyone on the Iron Range.
The two-day, drive-thru testing event will be held at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds, 1010 Discovery Drive in Chisholm, on Tuesday, noon to 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. No insurance or identification is needed.
While the testing is being done in Chisholm, residents from across the Iron Range are welcome and encouraged to be tested.
For convenience, people are encouraged to pre-register. This will give them a specific time slot and minimize time waiting in line. People can register online at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/teststlouis.html There also is a link to register at stlouiscountymn.gov/COVID19.
People will be allowed to drive up without an appointment, but those who have not preregistered may have to wait or be directed to come back later. Anyone who is unable to sign up online, or who needs a translator, can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.
"We are seeing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Iron Range communities, and many appear to have been spread through community transmission," said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division director. "We encourage everyone to be tested. People may be asymptomatic and not realize they have the virus and could unknowingly spread it to others."
Tests will be conducted in a drive-thru manner, so people being tested never have to leave their vehicle. A health care worker will gently insert what looks like a long Q-tip into a person's nose, twirl the swab to get a good sample, then remove it and place it in a vial, which is then sent to a lab for testing. This test is considered less invasive than similar tests conducted elsewhere. Results are expected back in just a few days and will be communicated directly to the person who was tested.
To learn more, or to register, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/teststlouis.html