The Senior LinkAge Line® will offer two Medicare Fraud Awareness and Prevention classes Wednesday, 10-11:30 a.m. and from 2-3:30 p.m.
Attendees will learn about detecting, preventing, and reporting Medicare fraud, avoiding potential COVID-19 fraud and scams, as well as other scams targeting older adults. They will also learn how to read and understand their Medicare Summary Notices and other Medicare-related documents.
This class is offered online using the easy-to-use Microsoft Teams meeting platform. To register go to “Classes, Workshops, and Trainings” page on our website: https://www.arrowheadaging.org/classes-workshops-trainings or call the Senior LinkAge Line® at 800-333-2433.
The Senior LinkAge Line® is a free, statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s Area Agencies on Aging. The Senior LinkAge Line® helps older Minnesotans and caregivers find answers and connect to the services and support they need.