With the first of the month, rent and mortgage payments were again due.
As housing bills pile up for those affected by the economic downturn, many Minnesotans are applying for help from the state’s COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program, which covers overdue housing payments for eligible applicants.
In mid-July 2020, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan made $100 million available to cover overdue rent, mortgage and other housing-related bills to help people maintain their housing stability and prevent eviction and homelessness. The support comes from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was authorized by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The program will run until the funding is no longer available.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on people’s health and financial stability, leaving thousands of Minnesotans unable to keep up with their housing payments. Falling behind on rent, mortgage or other housing-related costs can jeopardize an individual or family’s housing stability.
“We recognize that it’s a huge stressor for households that are falling behind on their housing payments, so we’re working with local administrators to act as quickly as we can. We want families to know they can still apply for help,” says Housing Commissioner Jennifer Leimaile Ho. The program covers unpaid bills incurred on or after March 1, 2020.
Requests as of Sept. 23
- More than 33,500 people have been screened for initial eligibility and produced more than 22,000 applications through phone, text and website connections.
- 211 United Way, the central intake and referral point for the program, has processed more than 16,400 phone screenings and received an additional 4,300 texts from individuals requesting housing assistance in the first month of the program.
- As of Sept. 28, more than 33,500 people have been screened for initial eligibility, producing 22,000 applications initiated in the system with requests totaling $30.3 million of assistance. This number includes applications in process as well as the approved applications for which payments are underway or have been issued.
- About half of the funds requested are for overdue rent and a quarter is for help with mortgages: 53 percent is for rental assistance, 26 percent for mortgage assistance, 14 percent for utility assistance and 7 percent for all other eligible expenses.
- Minnesota Housing has disbursed approximately $10.3 million, which includes housing assistance disbursements to the grantees but also includes program administration for the housing administrators, 211 United Way for their central intake and referral work, and HousingLink for the technology system supporting the program.
- 61 percdent of the applicants are below 100 percent of federal poverty guidelines. To be eligible for the housing assistance, applicants must be below 300% of federal poverty guidelines. The program has a priority for households under 200 percent of federal poverty levels.
- Nearly a quarter of the applicants - 24 percent - note they have experienced homelessness at some point. Eight percent of applicants report having previously been evicted.
- In terms of race and ethnicity, 57 percent of applicants statewide are Black, indigenous and people of color (in the 7-county metro it is 71 percent). Black, indigenous and people of color account for about 21 percent of the state’s population.
- Applicants come from every county in the state, with 57 percent of applicants residing in the 7-county Mmtro and 43 percent in Greater Minnesota. Overall an estimated 54 percent of people live in the 7-County metro and 46 percent in Greater Minnesota.
