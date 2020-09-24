An employee of the local Good Samaritan Society has tested positive for COVID-19.
Carolyn Claybundy, Good Samaritan Society – International Falls administrator, confirmed the positive case Thursday.
"We continue to take extra precautions, and are using vigorous infection control measures while also working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health," she said. "The health, safety and well-being of our residents, staff and the community we serve remains our top priority."
No further information was provided to The Journal.