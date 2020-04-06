Gov. Tim Walz today signed Executive Orders 20-28 and 20-29 to authorize out-of-state mental health providers to provide telehealth services to Minnesota patients and to provide immediate relief to employers and unemployed workers during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.
Executive Order 20-28 authorizes out-of-state mental health providers to treat Minnesota patients via telehealth services to help ensure that the mental health needs of Minnesotans are met during the stress and uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Minnesotans receive mental healthcare services from providers in neighboring states. Executive Order 20-28 ensures that care can continue. Executive Order 20-28 also waives certain late fees and deadlines for licensure of dentists, barbers, and cosmetologists.
To provide relief to Minnesota’s workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Order 20-29 makes two amendments to Executive Order 20-05 (Providing Immediate Relief to Employers and Unemployed Workers During the COVID-19 Peacetime Emergency). The first amendment provides an administrative fix to streamline applications for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits. The second amendment implements a federal notification requirement that will help Minnesota qualify for additional federal UI funds.
Parts of Executive Order 20-28 and all of Executive Order 20-29 are subject to approval by the Executive Council and will have the full force and effect of law upon approval.