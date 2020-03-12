While local residents and businesses prepare for the impact of the coronavirus, governments at all levels are responding.
As of Thursday, five Minnesotans were suspected of having contracted the virus.
ISD 361
International Falls School District officials are closely monitoring the situation and making necessary preparations in case COVID-19, the disease causing coronavirus, becomes more prevalent in the community.
Superintendent Kevin Grover said this week officials are mindful of updates from Minnesota’s departments of health and education, which includes recommendations of educating staff, students, and now parents on best practices to combat the spread of this virus.
“Normal cleaning practices continue and we are doing some additional cleaning of some highly-used surfaces like door handles,” he said. “We are also educating our students on best practices such as washing hands with soap and warm water, coughing and sneezing into your arm, avoid touching your face and staying home if sick.”
When looking into the future, a statement released by the district said it is possible classes would need to be canceled if it appears the coronavirus has affected the community in a significant way.
“As always, the safety of our students, staff and families remains our top priority,” officials said in the statement. “We will act out an abundance of caution to protect everyone’s health and well being.”
Health questions can be directed to the school nurse, Leah Bacon, at 283-2571 extension 1131, or to administration at either Falls High School or Falls Elementary School.
State
Minnesota Rep. Rob Ecklund, International Falls, said Monday the House approved funding for the state’s public health response to COVID-19.
“We’ve seen limited identified cases of COVID-19 in our state, but it’s critical for us to be prepared in case of a spread in the near future,” he said, noting he, too voted in approval. “Our state health officials are counting on this funding to address this disease and I was proud to help deliver it today.”
The legislation transfers nearly $21 million to the Minnesota Department of Health to address COVID-19. The bill also includes flexibility to ensure the state is effectively able to address any future strain of the virus.
The funds will be added to the existing $4.6 million in Minnesota’s public health response contingency account for a total of approximately $25 million to support disease investigation, monitor the outbreak, provide public information, coordinate statewide response activities, and conduct laboratory analysis.
The bill was signed Tuesday by Gov. Tim Walz, who said preparing the state for the coronavirus has become the top priority.
“Here in Minnesota, we know this pressing public health crisis must transcend partisanship,” he said. “That is why we worked in a bipartisan manner to pass this law, prepare for a potential outbreak, and protect the health of Minnesotans.”
The University of Minnesota is extending spring break, canceling travel and moving classes on-line because of the fear of spreading COVID-19 among students. The university does not have a confirmed case of the coronavirus on any of its five campuses, but two students who were studying in Europe were exposed to the virus and are isolated at home and not showing symptoms, said school officials.
A message to students and faculty Wednesday that encourages students to stay home and attend classes online, noted that many students rely on campus services so residence halls, dining and other functions will continue. Events, athletics and transportation at all five campuses also are under “normal operations” when this story was written.
Federal
Last week, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she talked to Walz about the first case in the state, which was an isolated travel-related case.
“The state has been preparing for potential cases of coronavirus, and yesterday in the Senate, I voted for emergency funding legislation that will deliver at least $10 million in federal resources to Minnesota to combat this virus,” Klobuchar said. “Every Minnesotan should follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health to prevent the spread of this disease.”
Meanwhile, a conservative group advocating political reform, said Tuesday the pandemic is latest reason to allow members of Congress to vote from their home office, or even their homes.
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., should be able to vote from Montana the day of his daughter’s wedding, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, should be able to vote from his home while he self-quarantines, said John Pudner, executive director of www.takeback.org.