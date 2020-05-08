Today, Gov. Tim Walz is calling on the Minnesota Legislature to replenish and extend the Minnesota COVID-19 fund.
On March 19, the governor signed into law the $200 million fund to provide resources to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19 and maintain state government operations during this crisis. Currently, $65 million remain in the fund, which is currently set to expire on Monday.
“The COVID-19 fund is saving lives by increasing our testing capacity, ensuring we have enough hospital beds for every Minnesotan who needs care, and purchasing much-needed personal protective equipment,” said Walz. “Minnesota has made progress, but this is a winter, not a blizzard. The House of Representatives took a good first step today by extending the expiration date, but the need for more funding remains. I look forward to working with the Legislature to extend the fund until June 30, 2021 and replenish the fund so Minnesotans can continue to get the resources they need to weather this pandemic.”
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow and evolve, so too must our response,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “By replenishing and extending the COVID-19 fund, we can continue to access the resources we need to save lives, support our most vulnerable, and weather this storm together.”
Nearly $135 million has been allocated from the COVID-19 Minnesota fund to buy tests and testing materials, prepare an alternate care site for an expected surge in hospitalizations, and procure much needed personal protective equipment and hospital equipment such as masks, gloves, and ventilators.
The fund allows the state to quickly purchase needed items that keep Minnesotans safe and prevent the spread of the virus. Most of these expenditures are expected to be reimbursed through federal dollars the state has received or will receive.
Commissioner Myron Frans of Minnesota Management and Budget may authorize expenditures of $1 million or less with approval from the Commissioner of Health and the Governor’s Chief of Staff. An expenditure request in excess of $1 million must be submitted to the Legislative COVID-19 Response Commission for review and recommendation before it can be authorized. The Commission includes Senator Jeremy Miller, Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senator Paul Gazelka, Rep. Ryan Winkler, Senator Susan Kent, Rep. Kurt Daudt, Senator Julie Rosen, Rep. Lynden Carlson, Senator Richard Cohen, and Rep. Pat Garofalo.
As the pandemic continues, COVID-19 response needs continue to grow. Minnesota’s hospitals and long term care facilities are projected to need an additional $63 million in PPE and supplies in the next four months alone.
More information about the fund is online at https://mn.gov/mmb/budget/covid19-mn-fund/.
The fund balance is updated daily on Minnesota’s COVID-19 dashboard at https://mn.gov/covid19/data/response-prep/index.jsp.