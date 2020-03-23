Gov. Tim Walz today announced he will self-quarantine for a period of 14 days after learning he had contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor was informed of the contact early this morning and has not left his home since.
“The most important thing Minnesotans can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” said Walz. “I’m using this as an opportunity to lead by example. Though I’m feeling healthy and not showing any symptoms, I’m going to work from home and model the protocol we are asking all Minnesotans to follow.”
A member of the governor’s security detail tested positive for COVID-19 late last night on Sunday. The governor was in close proximity to this individual late last week. While the governor is not showing any symptoms, he will begin his self-quarantine today, Monday, March 23, until Monday, April 6.
The Center for Disease Control recommends that individuals who have a known contact with COVID-19 self-quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure to avoid accidentally spreading the virus. The Minnesota Department of Health recently recommended that all Minnesotans work remotely when possible.
“Because our state must maintain essential services, not every Minnesotan is able to stay home,” said Walz. “Those of us who are able to work from home must do so out of respect to our health care professionals, first responders, pharmacists, grocers, child care providers, and all Minnesotans who are working to keep us safe during this crisis.”
The governor will continue to oversee the State of Minnesota’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Walz-Flanagan Administration is prepared to combat the COVID-19 pandemic regardless of which location the governor is working from.
“I’m grateful for the State of Minnesota’s sophisticated emergency management operation that allows me to govern and respond to crises from the Minnesota Governor's Residence,” said Walz. “We will continue to communicate with Minnesotans about our quick and aggressive work to combat the spread of COVID-19.”