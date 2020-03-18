As more and more businesses are closing their doors to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery stores are working in overdrive.
Both International Falls grocery locations, owned by Miners Inc., are implementing measures to keep the community and employees safe.
“We realize that our grocery stores are the cornerstone of every community that we serve,” Patrick Miner, store director, told The Journal. “The responsibility to provide necessities for all the families in these markets is not taken lightly.”
As company officials continue to monitor Center for Disease Control changes and updates, Miner said business practices have altered to meet any new standards. Both County Market and Super One will close daily at 9 p.m. to allow time for extra cleaning and sanitizing, restocking shelves, and to ensure the well-being of staff.
“There are many other strategies and contingency plans being developed on-going as situations continue to change,” Miner said.
And while deliveries to Koochiching County continue, some stores have experienced delays due to the high demand throughout the food supply chain.
“We’ve ramped up our efforts at our distribution center to fulfill all the additional store needs to meet customer demand,” Miner said. ‘We’ve reached out to all of our suppliers and are working with them to ramp up all production and delivery efforts...We expect to see the delays level out soon.”
Miner said initially, customers demanded health-related products, paper products and canned goods. Now, items such as bread, eggs, and potatoes have become in shorter supply.
“Grocery stores experience this kind of stock-up buying during the holidays and snow storm rushes,” Miner said. “The difference is that this demand is expected to last longer due to other businesses and schools being forced to close.”
As grocery store employees continue to report to work each day, Miners expressed gratitude toward them and the community.
“We thank everyone for their patience during this challenging time,” Miner said. “We especially want to thank our hard working, talented, and dedicated staff. Our company couldn’t be more proud of how everyone has embraced this challenge and how hard they are working to meet the needs of our customers.”