A group of local men and women have joined forces to meet critical needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The "Quilting Diva Den" is an Indus-based fundraising effort made up of a group of 19 sewing enthusiasts, both men and women ranging in ages from 9 to 85 years old, who come together to sew face masks for people in need.
"We... help make and donate face masks that are in critical need due to COVID-19," said Kim Mai, member, adding people sewing are working independently from their respective homes. "Once a week they drop (masks) off at Studio 53, then I pick them up and wash, dry, press and individually package them all to go to their new homes."
Over the past two weeks, the group has had more than 1,500 local requests for homemade face masks, and have made and donated over 900 of those.
"So far, we are covering the areas from Baudette to International Falls and as far south as Big Fork and Cook," Mai said. "(It isn't) a big area but the need is great."
Mai said in addition to sewing face masks, the group is taking requests for special types of masks along with gowns.
To keep up with the demand, donations are needed. Mai said the group accepts donations of:
- 100 percent cotton fabric
- Elastic - 1/4" or smaller
- Velcro
- Monetary donations to covering supply and shipping costs
Donations can be dropped off at Studio 53 in International Falls in the gray tote located just outside the doors, or on the Quilting Diva Den Face Mask Fundraiser through Facebook. As of Wednesday, $1,323 of $5,000 has been raised.
"If you would like to make face masks with us please contact (Mai) at 218-434-0331," Mai said. "We could really use your help."
Mask requests for families or organizations can be made by calling the number above or emailing Mai at kimberlee2814@yahoo.com.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
The CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
CDC Q and A
Q: Should cloth face coverings be washed or otherwise cleaned regularly? How regularly?
A: Yes. They should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.
Q: How does one safely sterilize/clean a cloth face covering?
A: A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering.
Q: How does one safely remove a used cloth face covering?
A: Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.