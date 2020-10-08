A positive case of COVID-19 at International Falls Elementary School and another at Falls High School has been confirmed by Falls School Superintendent Kevin Grover in a letter sent this morning to families and staff.
In collaboration with the Koochiching County Health Department, direct contacts were identified and notification has been given to those individuals with instructions to quarantine for 14 days, Grover said in the letter.
"Upon advice from legal counsel, due to privacy laws, including HIPAA and FERPA, the district cannot divulge further information regarding staff members or students," he wrote. "If you have not been notified of a potential direct contact involving you or your children in school, you should continue to attend school or report to your employment assignment as normal."
Students and adults in classrooms and activities where the positive case was detected will be notified of the infection in that premises by phone call or text message the same day as the infection was detected, Grover said. This will allow parents the option to keep students home if they choose to do that.
"Please be reminded that the protocols outlined in the International Falls Public Schools Restart Blueprint Plan are critical to the continuation of hybrid learning at our elementary, high school, and ALC (Alternative Learning Center)," he continued. "Each person in our community can do their part by performing daily health screenings, wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and washing/sanitizing their hands frequently."
Grover said school officials will continue to coordinate with the Koochiching County Health Department.
"It is our intent to keep you informed as we continue to learn how to live in this COVID-19 environment," Grover concluded.