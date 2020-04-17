Local health experts Friday provided information to The Journal regarding a rumor about the positive COVID-19 case in Koochiching County reported April 1.
Reports that the case was a false positive is highly unlikely, according to Rainy Lake Medical Center lab director, Kim Usery, and infection preventionist, Veronica Allen.
RLMC provided the following statement:
"The positive COVID-19 test result came from the Minnesota Department of Health State Laboratory using a very specific genetic test. A false positive is not impossible, however it is highly unlikely, especially since the test was performed by the state lab. We would hesitate to implicate that someone who is at the high level of working in the state lab contaminated a specimen sample.
"It is our understanding that this patient was promptly placed on isolation precautions and all infection control measures were diligently followed by staff members. It is easier to digest that a test result was wrong opposed to the fact that there was a silent exposure.
"It is also important to note that the general guidance right now from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, is to behave as if COVID-19 is already in your community, even if it isn’t yet. There is the very slim chance that these test results were wrong."