A second person in Koochiching County has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The individual is currently isolated at home, said a news release this morning from the Koochiching County Public Health and Human Services. The positive results are considered presumptive until further investigation.
The information may not be reflected on the Minnesota Department of Health website until Monday or Tuesday, due to the timing of the results.
"We are encouraging all citizens of Koochiching County to continue to follow the directive from Governor Walz to stay at home to help prevent further spread of COVID-19," the statement said. "The early actions of our area businesses, city and county officials, and the public has put us in an advantageous position with the early closing of non-essential activities before our first confirmed case. Please keep doing your part to slow the spread of this virus, we are all in this together."
In most cases COVID-19 causes mild to moderate symptoms. These include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. For certain individuals, especially those who are older and have underlying health problems, there can be severe complications. Symptoms of COVID-19 can last about two weeks for those with mild illness and up to six weeks for those with more severe illness. It is recommended that households have a plan in place to be prepared if someone from their household gets sick.
Please follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and MDH to protect yourself in this uncertain time.
Practice social distancing
Stay home when you are sick
Cover your coughs and sneezes
Wash your hands often with soap for 20 seconds
Avoid touching your face
Direct questions to MDH at its COVID-19 hotline: (651) 201-3920
Accurate and reliable information can be found at: