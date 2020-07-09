Hwy 53 Rehabilitation Project
Hwy 53 Rehabilitation Project and Stages for 2020 and 2021

 Minnesota Department of Transportation

Construction in International Falls on Highway 53 will begin Monday, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

This is the beginning of a two year major pavement rehabilitation and streetscape enhancement project.

The Stage 1A traffic pattern with a local detour will begin on Monday. The detour runs from 17th Street to Sixth Avenue West to Industrial Avenue.

Access to businesses will be maintained during the project.

A truck detour will run from County Road 332 to County Road 156 to Highway 11.

For detour maps, please visit the project website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls/index.html

MnDOT will: hold bi-weekly virtual public meetings at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays via WebEx starting Thursday; regularly update the project website; and send weekly email updates.

The meetings will be recorded and available to watch at a later time. To learn more about the project, connect to the public meeting, see maps, and sign up for the email updates visit: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls/index.html

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

