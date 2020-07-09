Construction in International Falls on Highway 53 will begin Monday, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
This is the beginning of a two year major pavement rehabilitation and streetscape enhancement project.
The Stage 1A traffic pattern with a local detour will begin on Monday. The detour runs from 17th Street to Sixth Avenue West to Industrial Avenue.
Access to businesses will be maintained during the project.
A truck detour will run from County Road 332 to County Road 156 to Highway 11.
For detour maps, please visit the project website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls/index.html
MnDOT will: hold bi-weekly virtual public meetings at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays via WebEx starting Thursday; regularly update the project website; and send weekly email updates.
The meetings will be recorded and available to watch at a later time. To learn more about the project, connect to the public meeting, see maps, and sign up for the email updates visit: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls/index.html
Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
- Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
- Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
- Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
- Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
- Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
- Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.