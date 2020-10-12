Construction planned for 2021 on Highway 53 in International Falls will be the focus of a virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. Oct. 14.
This meeting will be an opportunity for the community to ask questions about driveway placements in the construction zone, said officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 1, who will conduct the meeting.
MnDOT staff will mark where driveways will be placed, and residents will have the opportunity to ask questions about locations.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this document or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.