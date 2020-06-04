The International Falls Bass Championship Board has canceled this year's event.
Gary Potter, board president, said in a letter today to anglers and the community the board carefully considered the event, and ultimately made the "very difficult" decision to cancel.
The event relies on sponsorships from local businesses, many of which are struggling after closures and lack of customers due to the pandemic.
"We cannot expect our local business sponsors to continue their support of the IFBC in the midst of it all," he wrote.
And, he said the continued success of the IFBC needs the help and health of volunteers, sponsors, anglers and community supporters.
"Along with the financial ramifications, the recent events this year have made it difficult to ensure the safety and health of our fans and community," he wrote.
"To all of our fans and volunteers, we are grateful for all of your time, energy and passion that many of you have given to help grow the IFBC over the past 15 years," Potter continued. "Please stay healthy and let’s plan on seeing everyone next year as we continue to grow the IFBC."
Potter wrote to anglers the board is saddened to share the news.
"This decision was not made lightly and we explored every avenue to try to make parts of the championship work," he wrote. "The IFBC is a celebration. A celebration we cannot make possible by eliminating the gathering of our fans in Smokey Bear Park."
Meanwhile, Potter said the board has hope the community will recover and endure.
"Hope that our community will recover from hardship, hope that everyone stays healthy and hope that together we can work to make next year bigger and better than it has ever been," he concluded.