The International Falls Police Department has notified the community of the release of a Falls man from prison or a secure treatment facility, who state law deems a level three threat to the community.
Tommy Salyers III, 47, who was convicted criminal sexual conduct, or another offense that the state requires notification upon release, will live on the 1500 block of Main Avenue in International Falls beginning next week.
Salyers has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. The notification is not intended to increase fear, but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.
Salyers was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a known female teenager, and took advantage of her vulnerable state to gain compliance, said the IFPD notification. Salyers also engaged in sexual contact with a known female adult, using force to gain compliance.
The investigation was handled by the IFPD and the Koochiching County Sheriff's Office.
The Falls Police Department is releasing this information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D. This statute authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform communities of a public registrant’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the International Falls Police Department believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.
The International Falls Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school.
Convicted sexual and predatory individuals have always been released to live in our communities. It was not until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to track movement of these individuals after their initial release. With the passage of the Community Notification Act law enforcement may now share information about many of these individuals with the public. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.
For questions about registrants and community notification, go to www.mn.gov/doc and click on "Offender Search"