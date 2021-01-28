The U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS are issuing millions of second Economic Impact Payments by prepaid debit card, the agencies reported Jan. 14.
The form of payment for your second mailed EIP may be different than your first mailed EIP, the agencies said in a statement on its website. If you received a paper check last time, you may receive a prepaid debit card this time and vice versa.
"Watch your mail carefully. The debit cards arrive in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal. The prepaid debit card, called the Economic Impact Payment card, is issued by MetaBank®, N.A. The IRS does not determine who receives a card. Each mailing includes instructions on how to securely activate and use the card," the statement concluded.