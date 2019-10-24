More than 4 ounces of cocaine was seized last week from a Canadian man attempting to cross the United States border.
Jordan Amundsen, 20, Winnipeg, was arrested and has been charged with first-degree controlled substance
The BMW sedan driven by Amundsen was stopped Oct. 17 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the International Falls Port of Entry, and upon further inspection with a K-9 found 135 grams of cocaine in the trunk.
CBP officers seized the cocaine and turned it over to the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office along with the man driving the vehicle.
Koochiching County Attorney Jeff Naglosky said Amundsen posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from custody. He is scheduled to next appear in court Monday when an omnibus hearing will consider evidence in the case.
"The Koochiching County Attorney’s Office enjoys working with all of our local law enforcement partners, but we’re particularly thrilled to have the assistance of K-9 “Viloch” on this case," Naglosky told The Journal.
While CBP’s number one mission is to prevent terrorism in our homeland, CBP officers also work to keep narcotics out of communities, said Pembina Area Port Director Jason Schmelz.
“Our officers work tirelessly to secure our border ensuring that illicit items are not entering the country," he said.