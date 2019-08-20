International Falls chiefs of police and fire and rescue reported to the Falls City Council the July activities in their departments.
Police Chief Rich Mastin reported officers were involved in Fourth of July and Border Pride events, as well as participated in the Salvation Army's Fishin' on a Mission; Officer Anthony Kastins began field training.
Mastin noted that the department passed a review of its records on mandated employee training and department polices by the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, known as the POST Board.
Police activities
- 523 general calls for service, compared to 509 in July 2018.
- 150 traffic stops, compared to 201 for the same time period last year.
- 34 citations issued, compared to 32 last year.
- 25 medical assists, compared to 19 last year.
- 13 custodial arrests, compared to 16 last year.
- 109 crime activity reports, compared to 104 last year.
Fire, rescue
Chief Adam Mannausau reported the department responded during July to six city responses, involving one house fire, three commercial fire alarms, a grass fire and a carbon monoxide alarm.
One rural fire response involved a power line down.
Ambulance report for July showed 84 calls via 911, compared to 74 in 2018; 35 transfers compared to 42 in 2018.