In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, International Falls City Council today, Friday, took actions to further discourage people from gathering.
The council closed two public boat accesses, and adopted additional steps to keep people from congregating when picking up food and beverages.
The actions were taken in an emergency measure to protect the health of the community, councilors noted.
City Attorney Steve Shermoen said based on the discussion, the actions should help local people to better meet the goals set out by Gov. Tim Walz in several executive orders taken to help slow the pandemic.
The council actions in the special meeting followed a city proclamation and declaration of a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council also adopted an infectious disease and continuity of operations plan, and community containment and mitigation strategies plan.
The declaration will make the city eligible for certain state and federal programs that would reimburse the city costs needed to address the pandemic. Koochiching County adopted a similar emergency declaration March 24.
The council's emergency ordinance that adds food service restrictions and closes the accesses will remain in place until the governor's order closing restaurants and bars is lifted.
Mayor Harley Droba proposed the closure of the Ron Hall Memorial access, which is state-owned, but city maintained, and the city's Pat Roche Memorial Access near the Voyageurs National Park Headquarters.
Both he and Councilor Joe Krause said the decision to close the ramps at this time of year is not taken lightly, but is required for the health and well being of the community.
City staff is expected to add blockades to the accesses, where snow is melting quickly exposing the ramps.
Droba said the city's action follows closure of county and city boat accesses in Lake of the Woods, Baudette, and Koochiching County, where Rainy River draws thousands of anglers for the early open water seasons.
The accesses often are plugged by boats, with anglers congregating waiting for their turns to launch.
"The reality is we're not doing this to stop locals from being able to fish, locals have other opportunities," Droba said. "This is to keep people from coming from other areas to our area. Not that we don't want tourism here, we want it, but this is about health, and stemming the pandemic so the medical facilities are not overwhelmed."
Curbside delivery
Droba also proposed adding restrictions to food service to help protect people by limiting exposure to one another.
The council ordered that the buildings of restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffee houses, and other places were food is picked up be locked to the public, and true curb-side delivery be allowed.
"It's not true take out, if you wait inside for your food to be prepared, and then take it home," he said.
In addition, the council ordered that only prepackaged food be sold by groceries stores, delis, convenience stores, and gas stations. The public may not have access to open-air unpackaged items, and no access to self-serve beverages, such as soda fountains or coffee pots.
"The problem is we're a close-knit community, we know each other, haven't seen each other for a while, we run into each other picking up food- we're going to talk," he said.