Local medical officials met Monday with the International Falls City Council to provide the public with information about the reaction to COVID-19.
All representatives urged people to call 911 if they are having trouble breathing, but said if milder symptoms occur, call their doctor.
If you are relatively well, stay home until you are symptom free, they noted.
In addition, both medical facilities said tests for COVID-19 are available locally, but noted a doctor must order the test. People may not come in and ask to be tested on their own.
The tests are sent to outside labs and take time — three to four days — for results to return. Tests with faster return results may be available soon, they said.
Dr. Anthony Stone, representing Essentia Health, and Rainy Lake Medical Center CEO Robb Pastor, along with other staff, updated the public about their functions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Koochiching County Public Health Supervisor Derek Foss, County Public Health and Human Services Director Kathy LaFrance, and staff Tara Besch also met with city officials.
RLMC Chief Nursing Officer Roz Snyder told the group that well patients are being moved from the hospital to make room for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms. She said visits to the clinic for other non-emergency health issues will be rescheduled.
Pastor said he has been meeting with officials to prepare for the next phase: external triage, where people would enter a trailer located outside the RLMC building to be assessed and screened for COVID-19 before determining the next steps for their care.
Stone, via telephone, said Essentia Health has cordoned its lobby into two sections, to separate people who may have COVID-19 symptoms from others patients with different medical needs.
He encouraged people to call their primary doctor about whether their symptoms need attention. In addition, he said Essentia is waiving copays for its electronic, online visits in an effort to keep the number of people entering the facility down.
Stone said the facility has tested local people for COVID-19, and he said test supplies are sufficient, based on the method they are using now for determining who to test.
On Monday, he said 120 test kits were available, adding no patients he saw qualified for testing.
Public health officials said closures, cancellations and encouragement of social distancing are meant to keep people apart so anyone with the virus, who may not yet or ever show symptoms, does not infect anyone else.
Foss said social distancing has proven to be successful in slowing the movement of other epidemics.
And while he admitted it may be inconvenient, he said it is essential in “lowing the curve” of people with the illness. It will slow the spread over a longer period of time, allowing hospitals and clinics to handle people who need medical assistance. Those practices will help avoid a mass infection that will overwhelm the capabilities of the nation and community health care facilities.
LaFrance said young, healthy people may feel the precautions are not necessary and an overreaction to the virus. But she urged all to consider people who may not be able to survive the virus, including grandparents, parents, people over the age of 60, and those who have other health conditions.
LaFrance, and Councilor Joe Krause reiterated that it is wiser to take more precautions that in the future may be determined unneeded, than not take those precautions and have an overwhelming number of people grow ill.
Meanwhile, the council reported that all city meetings will remain open to the public.
However, Mayor Harley Droba said the audience will see “space distancing better than what we have” now, he said of the close seating arrangement by some people at the meeting.
Meanwhile, Fire and Ambulance Chief Adam Mannausau and Police Chief Rich Mastin assured people that emergency responses will continue, however the buildings that house the services will be closed to the public.
People should continue to call 911 for emergency services.
LaFrance noted that the local Food shelf is closed to public, but asked people to call about their needs.