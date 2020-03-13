The International Falls City Council has scheduled a special council meeting for 4:30 p.m. Monday to assess the pandemic plan phases, as outlined by the League of Minnesota Cities.
The council will meet as necessary during this pandemic, said a news release about the meeting.
The city is working closely with Koochiching County Public Health and Human Services to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, the news release said.
City officials said they are concerned for the safety and well-being of its citizens.
"International Falls is taking necessary steps to ensure essential services are provided throughout this pandemic, including emergency medical services and public works," the release continued.
The Minnesota Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control are providing continued updates pertaining to COVID-19.
For more information:
What you can do to prevent the spread of all virusus and colds:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.