International Falls Fourth of July celebration has been postponed until Labor Day, due to concerns about COVID-19 spread, announced Mayor Harley Droba Thursday.
He told The Journal today the hard decision made by the city and International Falls Rotary, its partner in the event, was presented to the city's Budget and Finance Committee Thursday.
Rotary and the city plan a joint partnership with the Koochiching Labor Assembly to make Labor Day weekend "one for the history books," Droba said in a letter.
"Without knowing what the next months hold, it is our goal to have a community parade, music, picnic, beer gardens, games and fireworks," he wrote.
Droba said he and Rotary President Ashley Hall considered several options, but concluded that:
- Social distancing was not feasible at a parade and Smokey Bear Park activities;
- Closing highways for the parade won't likely be approved by the state;
- Smokey Bear Park cannot meet the governor's Stay Safe Order;
- Fireworks could have been done with social distancing, but will also be held until Labor Day.
He promised more information in the weeks ahead.