Guests are now required to wear a face covering when shopping at Menards. 

 Staff photo by Emily Gedde

The International Falls Menards store has not yet implemented a policy to wear a face covering when shopping in the store.

Due to COVID-19, a statement at menards.com said the company is now requiring all guests to wear a face covering while shopping in the stores. 

According to the site, if guests do not have a face covering, there will be masks available for purchase, however, because the International Falls location does not have the product available, a manager said the policy has not yet been implemented. 

The company has made several policy changes related to the COVID-19 crisis. As a supplier of building materials, hardware, groceries, and other essential products, a company statement said staff is dedicated to providing guests with a safe shopping experience.

Menards guests and staff continue to follow the World Health Organization's five steps to combat COVID-19. These actions help the company maintain a safe store environment:

  1. Wash hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.
  2. Maintain social distancing by keeping six feet between yourself and others.
  3. Avoid touching your face.
  4. Make sure to cover coughs and sneezes.
  5. Stay home if you feel unwell.

 

