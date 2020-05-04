The International Falls Menards store has not yet implemented a policy to wear a face covering when shopping in the store.
Due to COVID-19, a statement at menards.com said the company is now requiring all guests to wear a face covering while shopping in the stores.
According to the site, if guests do not have a face covering, there will be masks available for purchase, however, because the International Falls location does not have the product available, a manager said the policy has not yet been implemented.
The company has made several policy changes related to the COVID-19 crisis. As a supplier of building materials, hardware, groceries, and other essential products, a company statement said staff is dedicated to providing guests with a safe shopping experience.
Menards guests and staff continue to follow the World Health Organization's five steps to combat COVID-19. These actions help the company maintain a safe store environment:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.
- Maintain social distancing by keeping six feet between yourself and others.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Make sure to cover coughs and sneezes.
- Stay home if you feel unwell.