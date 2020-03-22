On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Revenue reported on its website that the IRS has extended the deadline for federal income tax payments only to July 15, 2020, for payments due of up to $1 million for individuals and $10 million for corporations.
At this time, federal and Minnesota individual income tax returns are still due April 15, 2020.
If you have questions, call the Minnesota Department of Revenue at 651-556-3000 or 1-800-657-3666, or use its email form. See https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/our-response-covid-19