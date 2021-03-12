Koochiching County residents can review a recently completed flood insurance study and rate map March 23.
Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will host a virtual open house from 5-7 p.m. March 23.
The virtual open house will provide an opportunity for county residents to see a preliminary flood insurance study and its accompanying preliminary flood insurance rate maps, said Matt Gouin, county Environmental Services.
Property owners, realtors, lenders, and insurance agents are urged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about flood risk and hazard mitigation within their community. Digital files of the preliminary insurance rate maps and study report can be downloaded at:
To join the virtual open house:
- Via Zoom, visit the Koochiching County Environmental Services Website (http://www.co.koochiching.mn.us/168/Environmental-Services) for the link.
- By phone, Dial +1 551 285 1373 – Meeting ID: 160 558 0393 – Passcode: 121212
- If unable to attend virtually or by phone, the Koochiching County Boardroom will have a connection for the public to use.
The study and rate maps provide base flood information, also known as the 1-percent annual chance event; designate areas that are subject to significant flood hazards within the county; and offer information that public officials may use when permitting development in the floodplain.
The virtual open house will be staffed with representatives from state and federal agencies who will provide the most current information about flood risk, flood insurance, floodplain development regulations, and the process for floodplain mapping within Koochiching County.
Once the maps become effective, they will be used as the basis for flood insurance as well as local flood protection regulations adopted under the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA also intends that they be used to assist planning processes and outreach efforts to increase resiliency in response to flood and storm events.