An Independent School District No. 361 employee does not have COVID-19.
Superintendent Kevin Grover Monday told The Journal that the employee, who has not been identified, has tested negative for COVID-19 and will return to work immediately.
"This is a relief for the staff/family as well as the district as a whole," Grover said. "We will continue to advocate for best practice behaviors such as social distancing and frequent hand washing."
The employee has been in quarantine since March 13 when they were tested for COVID-19.
When Gov. Tim Walz on March 15 ordered public schools to close March 18 through March 27, Grover said the Falls district would close immediately since a staff member was tested.