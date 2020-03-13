International Falls School District officials today provided a status regarding the COVID - 19 situation.
Officials said they continue to stress the importance of washing hands, covering coughs/sneezes with your arm, not touching your face, and staying home if sick.
"We continue to follow Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health guidance which is to continue to educate our students in our normal fashion," said officials in a statement. "(With) that said there are a lot of events being cancelled throughout the state and country. I suspect we will start to see more of this locally, but again we will follow the guidance given to us from our agencies. There are several news conferences (Friday) afternoon and guidance will continually change.
Rest assured we will keep updating you as the guidance changes. Thank you for helping to stress the importance of the above best practices with your children. Rest assured as we become aware of major changes, we will update you."